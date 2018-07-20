Julia Roberts' Homecoming Gets Amazon Premiere Date, First Trailer

Julia Roberts‘ Homecoming is right around the corner.

The half-hour Amazon drama from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is set to premiere on Friday, Nov. 2 on the streaming service, it was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. The series, which is adapted from the podcast of the same name, is described as a mind-bending thriller centered on Heidi Bergman (Roberts), a former case worker who used to help soldiers transition from the battlefield to civilian life. Years later, living with her mother and working as a waitress, Heidi is questioned by the government about why exactly she changed careers.

Plus, Amazon revealed the official poster for the series, along with an ominous minute-long teaser — which you can watch above — set to Radiohead’s “Everything in Its Right Place.” The camera pans through a series of empty rooms before settling on Roberts in her therapist’s chair, facing an unseen patient and asking, “Shall we get started?”

Homecoming, which has already been picked up for a second season, boasts an ensemble that includes Dermot Mulroney (New Girl) — who previously co-starred opposite Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding — as well as Bobby Cannavale (Mr. Robot), Sissy Spacek (Bloodline), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire), Jeremy Allen White (Shameless), Alex Karpovsky (Girls) and Stephan James (Shots Fired).

