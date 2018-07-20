Frances McDormand to Voice God in Good Omens Adaptation at Amazon

Who better to voice the Almighty than the holder of two Oscars, a couple of Golden Globes, three SAG Awards and a pair of Emmys? TVLine's Exclusive Comic-Con 2018 Portraits Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Amazon announced on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con that Frances McDormand is set to lend her voice to its adaptation of Good Omens, as no less than God.

Based on the novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens presents a scenario in which The End of the World is coming. As such a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. Alas, they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, and that forces them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late.

In addition to her acclaimed film work, which most recently earned her an Academy Award for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, McDormand’s TV credits include HBO’s Olive Kitteridge mini (for which she won an Emmy), voice work on The Simpsons and the Fox dramedy State of Grace, and Hill Street Blues.