Brooklyn Nine-Nine Video: Season 6 Is '100 Percent' Not the Series' Last

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was in understandably high spirits when they stopped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con video suite Thursday. Not only was the cancelled Fox comedy rescued by NBC back in May, but when asked if Season 6 would be the show’s last, leading man Andy Samberg answered emphatically, “One-hundred percent no.”

Mind you, Jake’s portrayer couldn’t really say for sure. And were NBC to pull the plug after extending B99‘s life by only one season, there wouldn’t be time to prepare a proper series finale. Since it’s returning at midseason, Samberg explained to Michael Ausiello, “It’s gonna get all written and shot before we even air, so we won’t know what the ratings are, the public response…

“It’s a real roll of the dice,” he added. So they might just have to “shoot three endings to the finale” — you know, to be on the safe side.

Also included in the Q&A sesh, Samberg — or at least his expressive face — suggested that yep, he knows, all right, whether or not Andre Braugher’s Capt. Holt got his promotion, Terry Crews (Terry) revealed why he’d been quick to believe that the show was really, most sincerely dead, and the gang weighed in on the possibility of a precinctwide baby boom.

Based on all the fertility talk, do you think the stork will be visiting Jake and Amy in Season 6?