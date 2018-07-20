Better Call Saul Cast Teases Season 4, Puzzles Over Gus Fring's Origin Story

Better Call Saul is all about showing us how Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman… but how did Gus Fring become Gus Fring?

The cast of AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel pondered that mystery with Michael Ausiello in TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con video suite on Friday, with Bob Odenkirk asking co-star Giancarlo Esposito — who plays the enigmatic drug lord — how his character “developed that… cold, cold part of himself.” Esposito theorizes that Gus must’ve had “a very traumatic childhood,” before teasing that we may get some hints about Gus’ true origins in the upcoming Season 4 (debuting next month).

Elsewhere in the video above, Odenkirk hints at what else we can expect from Season 4 (“The bad guys are getting badder”) and what kind of trouble Jimmy gets into now that he’s not practicing law: “He gets mixed up in a lot of stuff when he really should just be chilling out.” Plus, the cast says the Season 4 finale doesn’t end on “a question mark,” but instead provides “an answer” — intriguing! — and marvels at how “beloved” Mike Ehrmantraut is among Saul and Breaking Bad fans. (Well, duh. Mike is the man.)

Press PLAY above to hear from the Better Call Saul cast, and then hit the comments with your predictions for Season 4.