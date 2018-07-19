Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: First Look at John Cena as Baron Draxum — Plus, Watch Trailer

We hope the Ninja Turtles are ready for a Five Knuckle Shuffle.

John Cena is among the famous names voicing a villain on Nickelodeon’s upcoming Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at his character — the sinister, self-referential Baron Draxum — in action, part of a clip screened during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday.

Additional TV stars lending their voices to anti-Turtle villains include Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), John Michael Higgins (Great News), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Sam Richardson (Detroiters) and Tim Simons (Veep).

“As a kid, I always dreamed of being a Ninja Turtle, fashioning Bos and Katanas out of sticks in my backyard,” says Simons, who voices one of Baron’s gargoyles. “I’m unbelievably happy to be involved, even if it means that today’s kids are going to be role-playing against me as one of the bad guys.”

Rise of the TMNT‘s main voice cast includes Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Leonardo, Omar Benson Miller (Ballers) as Raphael, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donatello, Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re the Worst) as Michelangelo, Eric Bauza (DuckTales) as Splinter and Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as April O’Neil.

The new series premieres Monday, Sept. 17. Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Turtles face off against Baron Draxum, then watch the official trailer below and drop a comment with your thoughts.