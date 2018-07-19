Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Goes Very Dark in CBS All Access' Fairytale Drama Tell Me a Story: 'It's So Not Stefan'

CBS All Access’ upcoming fairytale-inspired drama Tell Me a Story reteams Kevin Williamson and Paul Wesley for the first time since their Vampire Diaries days. But one thing is not like the other.

“Thus far, there’s nothing supernatural about [this] series,” Wesley told me in TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite on Thursday. “It’s grounded. It’s in New York City. It’s the real world. It’s modern day. So I’m working with Kevin in a different capacity.”

Another big difference between Vampire Diaries and Story: Wesley is not playing a hero. “He’s a complete derelict,” the actor explained. “He abuses substances, he obviously has a lot of trauma in his life… And his life takes a turn for the worse.”

And as Williamson tells it, Wesley has more than risen to the challenge. “It’s so not Stefan,” the EP shared. “It’s so different from anything he’s done. I’m very excited for everyone to see what an amazing actor he is beyond the Vampire Diaries.”

Williamson is also enthused for viewers to see co-star James Wolk (Zoo, The Crazy Ones) eschew his white knight persona in the series. “He looks like this nice guy,” Williamson noted with a chuckle. “But he’s going to go to a very dark place.”

