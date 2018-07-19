Jennifer Westfeldt, Victoria Justice Join Zeta-Jones' Beauty Pageant Series

Jennifer Westfeldt (Younger) and Victoria Justice (Victorious) have boarded Queen America, Facebook Watch”s upcoming series starring Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Queen America tells the the story of Vicki Ellis (played by Zeta-Jones), the most renowned (and ruthless) pageant coach in the state, and the hapless Samantha who hopes Vicki can mold her into a worthwhile contender. Vicki is desperately sought after by young women competing to be pageant queen royalty for one reason; she can turn any girl into a winner. But when she’s paired with the beautiful but unpolished Samantha, Vicki’s entire reputation is at stake.

Westfeldt is set to recur as Mandy Green, the reigning pageant coach from Texas and Vicki’s lifelong nemesis, while Justice will appear in multiple episodes as Hayley, Vicki’s beautiful yet spoiled 21-year-old protégé, who has been primed since age 12 to be a beauty queen.

Queen America‘s series regular cast includes Belle Shouse (Secrets and Lies Season 1), Teagle F. Bougere (The Path), Rana Roy (The Night Shift), Isabella Amara (Nashville), Molly Price (The Knick) and Megan West (How to Get Away With Murder).