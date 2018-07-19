Doctor Who Unveils 'Fun' New Trailer for Jodie Whittaker-Led Season 11

The first female Time Lord is almost here: Doctor Who will return for Season 11 this fall, with new star Jodie Whittaker as the iconic character, and BBC America dropped a fresh trailer for Whittaker’s inaugural season at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel — which you can watch above.

In the new footage, Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor admits, “All of this is new to me,” as we get quick glimpses of her new adventures… and her trio of companions. (“Would you be my new best friends?” she asks them.) She seems chipper about the whole endeavor, though, telling her TARDIS-mates with a smile: “This is gonna be fun!”

Whittaker made her debut as the Doctor at the tail-end of last year’s Christmas special, when Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord regenerated into the franchise’s first-ever female lead. At the time of her landmark casting, Whittaker said, “It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

RELATED Alan Cumming to Visit Doctor Who

Joining Whittaker for Season 11 are the Thirteenth Doctor’s three companions: new series regulars Bradley Walsh (Law & Order: UK) as Graham, Tosin Cole (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Ryan and Mandip Gill (Hollyoaks) as Yasmin. Additionally, Sharon D. Clarke (Holby City) will appear in an unspecified “returning role.” Behind the scenes, Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch) will take the reins as showrunner, replacing Steven Moffat.

Season 11 will consist of ten 50-minute episodes, debuting with a “feature-length” premiere.