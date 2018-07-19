Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Team Drops Final Season Spoilers (Who's Returning?), Raps TVLine's New Theme Song

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s final season will be one of redemption. And Chicago parodies.

Rachel Bloom and series co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna dropped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite on Thursday to offer a taste of what lies ahead for Rebecca Bunch & Co. in their last 18 episodes — premiering Friday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c — and they offered quite a bit hope for fans of the show’s core relationship.

We’re speaking, of course, about Rebecca and Paula’s friendship, which appeared irreparable at the end of Season 3… until a smiley exchange hinted at a much-needed reconciliation.

“One thing I love about them is that they’re very dysfunctional,” McKenna says. “That smiling that they did at the end of the season meant different things to each of them in that moment — and after that moment. That relationship is something we always come back to. … The romantic stuff comes and goes.”

Also discussed in the ladies’ chat with TVLine: Rebecca’s time in prison (which includes a twist-y “Cell Block Tango” spoof), what’s next for Trent (you haven’t seen the last of him!) and the confirmed return of a fan-favorite character.

Oh, and did we mention that Bloom and McKenna end the interview by gifting TVLine with a new theme song? It’s kind of amazing. So hit PLAY on the video above to check it out, then drop a comment with your hopes for Crazy Ex‘s final season below.