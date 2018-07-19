Bristol Palin to Join Teen Mom Cast

This might sound like a bad joke from ten years ago, but here goes: Bristol Palin is set to join the cast of MTV’s reality series Teen Mom, our sister site Variety is reporting.

Palin, the eldest daughter of former vice-presidential candidate and Alaska governor Sarah Palin, will replace original cast member Farrah Abraham on the docuseries (now known as Teen Mom OG), which follows a group of young mothers who became pregnant while still in their teens. Palin’s first pregnancy at the age of 17 came to light as her mother campaigned with John McCain for the White House in 2008, with Bristol giving birth to her son Tripp shortly after the election. She now has three children.

Palin is no stranger to reality TV: She competed in two seasons of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, finishing third in 2010 and returning for an all-stars season in 2012. She also appeared alongside her family in the TLC reality series Sarah Palin’s Alaska and starred in the Lifetime series Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp.

The upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom OG — with Palin joining original cast members Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood — is slated to air this fall on MTV.