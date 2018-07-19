Chloe Bennet Says S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 'Is All About [Spoiler],' Talks Playing Marvel Rising's Spunky Quake

Things got a bit hairy when TVLine invited Chloe Bennet to talk about Season 6 of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which just started filming but won’t premiere until next summer. TVLine's Exclusive Comic-Con 2018 Portraits Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Bennet stopped by TVLine’s Comic-Con video suite with Marvel Rising co-star Kamil McFadden to talk about their animated incarnations of a young Quake and Patriot. In the upcoming Disney XD project, teenage Quake is “more spunky,” Bennet says, offering a fun “hybrid” of the Skye/Daisy/Quakes we have come to know over the years on S.H.I.E.L.D.

McFadden in turn let us in on where Patriot stands in comparison to the version Jason O’Mara, a grown Irishman, played on S.H.I.E.L.D. As a teen, does he have the same juiced-up powers?

At the 4:00 mark, we then get to talking about the latest S.H.I.E.L.D. finale and the multiple bombshells it dropped. Which scene was “really, really hard” for Bennet to get through, leaving her with eyes swollen from crying? And will the new season quickly resolve fans’ many burning questions? Press play above to find out, and get at least one definitive reveal about Season 6.