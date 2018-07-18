Has the world not seen the last of Julia Salinger?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, Neve Campbell was asked whether she’d be open to a cameo on the previously announced Party of Five reboot, which back in January landed at Freeform with a pilot-production commitment. The potential series is centered on a first-generation Latino family that has immigrated to the United States.

“I love the idea of the new reboot because it’s very timely,” the actress said. “From what I understand [after speaking to series co-creator] Chris Keyser… they’re doing it with a Mexican family whose parents have been sent across the border, and they have to figure out how to stay together and be a family and raise each other. I think that’s really poignant and important, and I’m really impressed. So if they want me to come… and do a scene in it, I probably would.”

The original Party of Five, which ran from 1994-2000, was about the Salinger siblings’ struggles after their parents’ deaths in a car crash. The series made stars out of Campbell, Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox and Lacey Chabert, and won the Golden Globe in 1996 for Best TV Drama. It also spawned the short-lived spinoff Time of Your Life — starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Garner and Pauley Perrette — which ran from 1999-2000.

