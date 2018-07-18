How Many Episodes of Your Fave Shows Were Ordered for Next Season?

News flash: Size does matter — at least when it comes to TV-show renewals. Back in the day, they were pretty much created equal — in other words, most series getting the go-ahead for an additional season netted a standard full-season, 22-episode order. But, with cable and streaming luring big-name talent in front of and behind the camera with the promise of less intensive work schedules — and thereby stressing the importance of quality over quantity — the broadcast nets have been forced to throw out the episode-order rulebook and determine a series’ season length on a case-by-base basis, accounting for a number variables, among them actor contracts, budget limitations, scheduling needs, etc. There is no “usual” anymore. Returning Shows: 2018-19 Episode Orders Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

That being the case, we’ve crunched the numbers and compiled this handy cheat sheet that offers up the current episode orders for nearly two dozen returning broadcast series for the upcoming 2018-19 TV season. Please note that this is a partial list. Many shows at the Big 5 — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW — are still nailing down the exact lengths of their new seasons. So you’ll want to bookmark the above gallery — click here for direct access — and refresh often for updates.