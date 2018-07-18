TVLine Items: Creepshow Reboot, Supergirl Vet Joins V-Wars and More

Get ready to be creeped out: A TV-series adaptation of the cult-classic horror film Creepshow, to be shepherded by Walking Dead EP Greg Nicotero, has gotten the green light from streaming service Shudder.

In addition to serving as executive producer, Nicotero will direct the small-screen anthology’s premiere episode and supervise the series’ creative elements. The original 1982 film, directed by George A. Romero, featured stories written by Stephen King and boasted an ensemble that included Ted Danson (Cheers, The Good Place), Adrienne Barbeau (Maude), Hal Holbrook (Julia) and Leslie Nielsen (The Naked Gun). It later spawned two sequels and a spinoff comic.

Creepshow is set to premiere in 2019.

* Supergirl alum Laura Vandervoort is set to play Mila in Netflix’s 10-episode adaptation of the graphic novel V-Wars, starring Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries), our sister site Deadline reports. Additional castings include Kyle Breitkopf (The Whispers) and Kimberly-Sue Murray (Crimson Peak), who will play Dez and Danika, respectively.

* Netflix has announced that it will debut Springsteen on Broadway, Bruce Springsteen’s Tony-winning one-man show, on Saturday, Dec. 15 — the same day that Springsteen ends his Broadway run after 236 consecutively sold-out shows.

* Chicago Med is bringing back Heather Headley (She’s Gotta Have It) on a recurring basis next season, per Deadline. Headley made her debut in the Season 3 finale as the hospital’s new COO Gwen Garrett.

* Netflix has released first-look photos from Narcos: Mexico (aka Narcos Season 4) featuring new cast members Michael Peña (Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp) as DEA agent Kiki Camarena and Diego Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Félix Gallardo, head of the Guadalajara Cartel. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

#NarcosMexico First Look: Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (@diegoluna_) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire and evade DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña). pic.twitter.com/qiQlxlKIew — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 18, 2018

* Jillian Bell (Workaholics) will star opposite Ben Schwartz (House of Lies) in the Showtime comedy pilot The Wrong Mans, based on the 2013-14 UK comedy starring James Corden and Mathew Baynton. Bell will play Anna, a new character based on Corden’s Phil, while Schwartz will succeed Baynton in the role of Sam.

* Netflix has released a trailer for new family sitcom All About the Washingtons (releasing on Friday, Aug. 10), starring Run-DMC’s Rev Run:

