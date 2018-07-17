Castle Vet Wants to Dodge the Angel of Death in Take Two Sneak Peek

A happy Castle “reunion” is poised to take a dark turn in this Thursday’s episode of ABC’s Take Two (which now leads off the night, at 8/7c).

In the summertime procedural — which was co-created by Castle executive producers Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe — Rachel Bilson plays Sam Swift, the former star of a hit cop series who in the wake of an epic breakdown has found herself shadowing private investigator Eddie Valetik (Eddie Cibrian).

In this week’s episode, titled “Death Becomes Him,” Castle alum Seamus Dever guest-stars as a man who courts Eddie and Sam to protect him from the hitman he hired to end his life. Why was the suicidal contract ordered in the first place? And why the change of heart? Press play above to hear Dever’s sad sack tell his sorrowful tale.

Since Castle wrapped its eight-season run, Dever has previously guested on FX’s Legion and booked a recurring role in the DC Universe streaming service’s upcoming Titans superhero series. Among the rest of Castle‘s core four, Nathan Fillion fronts ABC’s The Rookie (airing Tuesdays at 10 pm this fall), Stana Katic headlines the recently renewed Absentia and Jon Huertas plays This Is Us‘ Miguel.