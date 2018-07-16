Every Arrowverse Big Bad, Ranked! Who Is the Very Best of the Worst?

Think of them as the Not-So-Sweet 16.

As Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow make their way to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con (running July 19-22), TVLine thought it a perfect time to round up the Big Bads from the Arrowverse series’ 16 collective seasons and take a look at “the tale of the tape.” Arrowverse Big Bads, Ranked! Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In the attached slideshow (click here for direct access), each elite adversary is assessed according to the evilness of their agenda…. the scariness of their appearance… the frightfulness of their sinister skill set, and other criteria. They are then ranked from the mustache-twirling No. 16 all the way to the nightmarish No. 1.

Which of Supergirl’s foes bested the mighty Ra’s al Ghul? Was Damien Darhk more dastardly as a solo act or as part of the Legion of Doom? Which of The Flash‘s sinister speedsters raced his way higher the rankings? And how far down the ladder did a demon done in by a plush toy land?

Again this is a ranking of the major, season-long villains from the entire official Arrowverse. (Black Lightning has yet to unarguably establish a connection, if any exists, to any of the Arrowverse shows/Earths. But maybe next time?) Take a look at who landed where, then share your thoughts!

