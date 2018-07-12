Emmy Nominations 2018: My Snappy Judgments

The 2018 Emmy nominations were, as per usual, both thrilling and maddening (see full list here). For every inspired nod (Jesse Plemons!) there was a snub that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (No Mandy Moore?! Or Alison Brie?!). So without further ado, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s list. Emmy Snubs 2018 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

I’m Super-Ecstatic About:

* Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cruising into the best comedy series category. Also: Rachel Brosnahan scoring a nod for her breakout performance in the title role.

* Jesse Plemons scoring a nod for Black Mirror‘s “USS Callister.”

* GLOW‘s best comedy nod! And Betty Gilpin getting recognized in the supporting actress slot!

* Insecure‘s Issa Rae getting her first, much-deserved nod.

* Ted Danson getting his first nod for The Good Place.

* Stranger Things’ fantastic second season getting recognized in the best drama slot.

* Sandra Oh sneaking in for Killing Eve.

* Every single This Is Us nod.

* All of the final-season love for The Americans.

* The nods for Atlanta, star Donald Glover, supporting actor Brian Tyree Henry and supporting actress Zazie Beetz.

* Glee alum Darren Criss’ nod for his game-changing performance in FX’s Versace.

I’m Super-Pissed About:

* Mandy Moore getting overlooked for her subtle, heartbreaking work in This Is Us‘ Super Bowl episode. And what about Justin Hartley?! This is… not acceptable.

* Chris Meloni getting the shaft for his career-best work in Happy!

* The absence of Killing Eve in the drama series race and breakout star Jodie Comer in the lead actress category.

* GLOW’s Alison Brie failing to secure a nod for its inspired work in the Netflix comedy’s debut season.

* Cristin Milioti getting overlooked for Black Mirror‘s “USS Callister.”

* Vice Principals‘ breakout Edi Patterson getting zilch.

* The omission of Insecure from the best comedy race.

* One Day at a Time being MIA in all the major categories.

* Paula Malcomson getting bupkis for her terminal cancer arc on Ray Donovan.

* Nada for TV’s most underrated comedy, Schitt’s Creek. Seriously, Emmy voters, you stink.