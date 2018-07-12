Ratings: Code Black Steady Heading Into Series Finale, The Originals Dips

The penultimate episode of CBS’ cancelled Code Black this Wednesday drew 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, matching its previous regular airing (while of course up, as one would hope, from its July 4th outing).
Opening the Eye’s lineup, Big Brother (5.4 mil/1.5) was similarly steady vs. its previous regular Wednesday outing and led the night in the demo, while TKO kinda fumbled its lead-in, premiering to just 4 mil and a 0.9.
Over on NBC, an America’s Got Talent clip show drew Wednesday’s biggest crowd: 5.9 mil. Reverie (2.35 mil/0.4) delivered its largest audience since its premiere while steady in the demo.
Elsewhere, The CW’s The Originals (750K/0.2) returned down in the demo after a three week break… Fox’s MasterChef (3.3 mil/0.9) and 24 Hours to Hell and Back (3.1 mil/1.0) each dipped.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.