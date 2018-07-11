Christina Applegate to Star in Netflix Dark Comedy Dead to Me

Christina Applegate is dying to return to TV: The veteran sitcom actress has signed on to star in the Netflix comedy series Dead to Me, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Described as “a comedic Big Little Lies,” Dead to Me stars Applegate as Jen, an uptight widow with a dark sense of humor and a few anger-management issues. After her husband dies in a hit-and-run accident, Jen strikes up a friendship with a free spirit who harbors a shocking secret. (It’s not yet clear if we should take the term “free spirit” literally, and her new pal is actually the ghost of her dead husband.)

Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls) will serve as showrunner for the series, which has already secured a 10-episode order from the streaming behemoth. Applegate will serve as an executive producer as well, along with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Filming will get underway this fall.

Applegate first broke into showbiz as ditzy teen Kelly Bundy on the long-running Fox sitcom Married… With Children. She followed that up with starring roles on NBC’s Jesse and ABC’s Samantha Who?, the latter of which earned her a pair of Emmy nominations. Dead to Me will be Applegate’s first starring TV role in six years, since NBC’s Up All Night went off the air in 2012.