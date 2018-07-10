Fall TV Preview: Who's In? Who's Out? Your Guide to Every Casting Move!

TV’s revolving door is ever spinning.

This fall, more than 50 shows are returning with new seasons — many of them populated by new faces. And yes, there will be several notable absences as well.

To cite but a few examples: Lethal Weapon, NCIS, Arrow and Chicago Fire are saying goodbye to major players (if they haven’t done so already), The Good Doctor and The Resident have both significantly shaken up their hospital staffs, and 9-1-1 has called in for a replacement.

Elsewhere, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow have “super”-sized some roles, The Gifted has grabbed an Empire fave, Grey’s Anatomy is welcoming back a familiar face (with a baby in tow!) and The Walking Dead may be marching toward some big changes.

In this handy, alphabetized Ins & Outs gallery (click here for direct access), TVLine has sifted through every casting story published since the spring to deliver a handy primer on the new series regulars and guest stars that are joining returning faves this TV season (in the fall and beyond), plus a refresher on those who have (heavy sigh) been left behind.

