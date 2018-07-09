Tyra Banks Reveals Life-Size 2 Co-Star — and It's Not Lindsay Lohan

If you were hoping that Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan would reunite for the sequel to their 2000 made-for-TV movie Life-Size, prepare to be disappointed.

Banks on Monday used social media to reveal that Francia Raisa — currently a regular on grown-ish — will star alongside her in Life-Size 2, which is set to premiere this winter as part of Freeform’s annual “25 Days of Christmas” event.

Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2. It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough. Could not find one single woman more perfect to co-star with Eve than the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa. See you on @FreeformTV this holiday season! #LifeSize2 #ShineBrightShineFar pic.twitter.com/p3XKU0oN25 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 9, 2018

For those who missed Life-Size the first time around, the movie starred Banks as Eve, a fashion doll inadvertently brought to life by Lohan’s Casey, a young girl who was trying to resurrect the spirit of her deceased mother. (In other news, this plot seems way more twisted on paper than it appears on screen.)

In the sequel, Eve is “magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again. Along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.” That was the synopsis provided by the network last year — and now we know that the “young woman” in question will be played by Raisia. A full synopsis released today provides more information:

Raisa will play Grace Manning, the confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll. Grace is also a hot mess in the middle of her quarter-life crisis and realizing that she is in over her head as CEO. To make matters worse, her wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet. Joining Raisa and Banks are Gavin Stenhouse as Grace’s potential love interest Calum; Shanica Knowles as Tahlia and Hank Chen as Brendan, who are Grace’s best friends; along with Alison Fernandez as Lex, Grace’s young next-door neighbor.

