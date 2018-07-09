The Deuce Season 2 Premiere Date Announced: Where's James Franco?

The Deuce will make a groovy return to HBO this fall — but something (or rather someone) is missing from the image accompanying the announcement.

The premium cable net revealed Monday that its 1970s-set drama will return on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 9/8c. But James Franco, who starred in Season 1 as twin brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino, is conspicuously missing from the first promo photo released — despite HBO’s previous confirmation that the actor would appear in Season 2.

HBO declined to comment, but a source for the cabler tells TVLine that the image accompanying the announcement is merely one of several Season 2 photos set to be released. The insider also stressed that the picture is not the official key art.

Earlier this year, Franco found himself ensnared in his own #MeToo scandal after a number of women came forward accusing the actor of inappropriate behavior. Following Franco’s Golden Globe win for The Disaster Artist in January, actress Ally Sheedy — with whom Franco worked in the 2014 play The Long Shrift — posted a since-deleted tweet that read, “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/TV business.”

Franco was also accused of attempting to coerce actress Violet Paley and a friend to perform oral sex on him when she was just 17 years old, and actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan said she was forced to do fully nude scenes in two of Franco’s films after being paid as little as $100 per day.

“The things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long, so I don’t want to shut them down in any way,” Franco told Stephen Colbert at the time. “I think it’s a good thing and I support it. The way I live my life, I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made. If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I mean, I think that’s how that works. I don’t know what else to do.”

Season 1 of the retro drama earned a Golden Globe nomination for leading lady Maggie Gyllenhaal, as well as a Writers Guild Award nod for New Series.