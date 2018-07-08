Video: Michelle Wolf Salutes Abortions, Fears Potential Roe v. Wade Overturn

Michelle Wolf on Sunday weighed in on the imminent departure of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, and what it could mean for the future of female reproductive rights.

The Break host suggested that Kennedy’s exit could be “catastrophic,” noting that President Donald Trump will likely nominate a successor who wants to overturn Roe v. Wade. “It’s so ironic that Trump could be the guy that ends legal abortion,” she said, alleging that POTUS “has been responsible for more abortions than the invention of back alleys.”

Wolf then went on to eviscerate pro-lifers, insisting that “pro-life” is “a propaganda term that isn’t real. These people are anti-abortion,” she said, “which means they’re anti-woman. If these people were actually pro-life, they would be fighting hard for health care, childcare, education, gun control and protecting the environment.

“About one in every four women by the age of 45 have had an abortion… which means abortions are super common and the stigma is bulls—t,” Wolf argued. “If women embrace the fact that they control life, that makes it a lot harder for men to control women,” and “of course men are uncomfortable with that. They won’t even let us control a little bit of Star Wars.” The segment then morphed into a full-on patriotic salute to abortions, which included a costume change and a four-piece marching band.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch The Break segment in full, then drop your thoughts in a comment below.