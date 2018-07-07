Set Your DVR: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 8

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Walter Presents” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

Below you’ll find 11 premieres (including limited series Sharp Objects and returning drama Hit the Floor, which jumps from VH1 to BET after a 27-month hiatus), five finales (including The Handmaid’s Tale) and a pair of time slot changes.

Sunday, July 8

9 pm The 2000s docuseries premiere (CNN)

9 pm Sharp Objects limited series premiere (HBO)

10 pm I’m Dying Up Here Season 2 finale (Showtime)

Monday, July 9

8 pm American Ninja Warrior time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm Floribama Shore Season 2 premiere (MTV)

Tuesday, July 10

8 pm The 100 time slot premiere (The CW)

9 pm The Outpost series premiere (The CW)

10 pm Hit the Floor Season 4 premiere (BET)

Wednesday, July 11

12 am The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 finale (Hulu)

12 am Harlots Season 2 premiere (Hulu; first two episodes)

8 pm TKO: Total Knock Out series premiere (CBS)

Thursday, July 12

8 pm Little Big Shots Season 3 finale (NBC)

9 pm Marlon Season 2 finale (NBC; two episodes)

10 pm The Disappearance miniseries premiere (WGN America)

Friday, July 13

10 pm C.B. Strike Season 1 finale (Cinemax)

Saturday, July 14

9 pm Planet Earth: South Pacific docuseries premiere (BBC America)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?