Trump's Supreme Court Nomination Reveal Sparks Monday TV Shuffle

Some broadcast TV networks are quietly clearing the deck in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s announcement of his nominee to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

Trump has said that he will reveal his pick this Monday, July 9 — 12 days after Kennedy announced his retirement — at 9/8c. Foreseeing inevitable news break-ins to offer coverage and analysis, broadcasters are rejiggering their primetime lineups so as to keep too much fresh summer fare from being preempted.

CBS, for example, is moving the third episode of Salvation‘s sophomore run to Monday at 10 pm, displacing a new episode of the already renewed Elementary. (An NCIS: New Orleans rerun now is slotted for 9 pm and thus will likely be preempted.)

ABC meanwhile will hit pause on The Bachelorette‘s jaunt to the Bahamas as needed, then resume its regularly scheduled programming, airing both Bachelorette and The Proposal in full.

NBC, which only has American Ninja Warrior‘s Minneapolis qualifiers booked for this Monday, has yet to announce any tweaks to its line-up, while Fox as has been the case this summer has a disposable 9-1-1 rerun airing at 9 pm.

Trump is said to have narrowed his potential SCOTUS nominees down to federal judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge and Amy Coney Barret. Kavanaugh and Kethledge are both former clerks for Kennedy, while Coney Barret is a University of Notre Dame Law School professor.