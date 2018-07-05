Julianna Margulies Reveals Why She Nixed Good Fight Season 1 Guest Stint

The Good Fight wanted a piece of The Good Wife. Julianna Margulies confirms to TVLine that she was invited to bring Alicia Florrick over to the CBS All Access spinoff during the series’ inaugural season, but she wasn’t quite ready to go there.

“I really didn’t want to do it when they asked me in the first season,” she recalls, “because I didn’t think that was fair [to the series or its cast, led by Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo and Rose Leslie]. I felt like, ‘Get on your own two feet. Do your thing.’ Because if Alicia had come in, in the first season, it would have been [all] about Alicia and The Good Wife. And now it’s their show.”

Margulies, however, does not rule out a future cameo on The Good Fight, which was recently renewed for a third season (to bow in early 2019). Despite harboring “uncomfortable” feelings about “going backwards” in her career, the three-time Emmy winner — who’s currently starring in AMC’s new ultra dark dramedy Dietland — says, “I never say never to anything, because I think that’s silly.”

Case in point: She returned to ER for that show’s final season. “It was one week and [George Clooney and I] had a blast,” Margulies enthuses. “It felt so comfortable to get back into that relationship and those clothes and those lines and let these characters — who were such a part of American culture — come back. So I would never say never because I loved going back to ER.”

Margulies watched the Good Fight pilot and thought it was “magnificent.” But she never made it to Episode 2 or beyond. “I said to [franchise creators] Robert and Michelle [King] recently that it’s hard for me to watch a law show right now, which is how I felt after ER,” she admits. “I couldn’t watch another medical show, because you go right back into [the mechanics of shooting a show like that]. It just takes you out of the show. I’ll binge watch it in a year or two.” (With reporting by Kim Roots)