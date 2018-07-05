Steven Universe Video: Watch Cartoon Network's First Same-Sex Proposal

Inclusivity has been a consistent theme throughout Steven Universe‘s five-season run, but the Cartoon Network series took that commitment to the next level this week in an episode appropriately titled “The Question.”

Wednesday’s installment — the third in a five-part “Heart of the Crystal Gems” event — found characters Ruby and Sapphire, who themselves are halves of a powerful warrior named Garnet, at a crossroads in their relationship. They went their separate ways after splitting into individual beings, only for Ruby to experience a change of heart and realize that they were always meant to be together.

“I wanted to really create an image of a queer couple that makes sense together,” creator Rebecca Sugar tells TVLine’s sister publication Variety. “Usually the couple is a man and a woman. But you don’t show that love can exist between two men or two women. I wanted to create equal-opportunity love stories for children.”

In the clip, Ruby laments to Steven, “I did have a lot of fun today … but the whole time, I kept thinking about how much more fun I’d have with her. Sapphire was always there with me. I felt her smile just like it was mine. It’s so lonely now. … I came here to be my own gem, but I keep thinking about what she’d like and what she’d want all the time. It turns out I’m not no good at needing nobody.”

As you’ll see in the video above, this inspired Ruby to saddle up and ride to Sapphire’s seaside digs, where she got down on one knee and proposed a new union.

“This way, we can be together — even when we’re apart,” Ruby told her. “This time, being Garnet will be our decision. Whaddaya say?”

Hit PLAY on the video to find out Sapphire's answer