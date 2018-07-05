Ed Schultz, Ex-MSNBC Host, Dead at 64

Cable news personality Ed Schultz has died of natural causes at the age of 64, WDAY-TV reports.

Word of his passing was later confirmed in a statement by current employer RT America:

We at RT America are sad to announce the passing of Edward Andrew Schultz. Ed Schultz passed quietly early morning on July 5 at his home in Washington, D.C. This announcement comes as a shock to all of us here at RT America.

Schultz is perhaps best known to TV audiences for his long-running MSNBC series The Ed Show, which first launched in 2009. He was let go in 2015, and later alleged that his firing was the result of his support of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

In 2016, Schultz returned to television as lead news anchor for RT America. He also served as host of the nightly news program News With Ed.

Schultz began his broadcasting career as a sportscaster, working for a series of local Fargo, N.D. TV stations in the 1980s. In 1992, he made the transition to conservative talk radio.

Schultz’s political views shifted in 2000, at which point he began identifying as a Democrat. He went on to host radio’s nationally syndicated The Ed Schultz Show from 2004-2014, which for a period of time coincided with his stint at MSNBC.