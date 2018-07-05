Detroiters Video: SNL's Nora Dunn Loves Her Screw-Up Son (Too Much)

Ah, if only we all had mothers who blindly supported us like Tim’s mom does on Detroiters.

In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (Comedy Central, 10:30/9:30c), SNL alum Nora Dunn guest-stars as Tim’s mom, who pushes Tim to give his jerk of a brother Trevor a job at Cramblin Duvet. Trevor makes a brief appearance at dinner to grab some Faygo out of the fridge… and to invite his stepdad Jerry to “eat his ass.” A scholar and a gentleman, indeed!

Tim’s mom has plenty of excuses for poor misunderstood Trevor, though. Yes, he just got kicked out of an apartment where he was living with 15 other guys… but “they turned out all to be backstabbers and liars,” she insists. “All 15 of them!” Plus, he couldn’t hold down his latest job “because they wouldn’t let them choose what time he came in!”

Trevor doesn’t even have time for a job, Mom points out, because he’s hard at work on his comic book… which features a very, ahem, well endowed hero. The drawings are quite graphic — “a bunch of cartoons with their d–ks out,” as Jerry puts it — but Mom still proudly posts them on the fridge: “The details are fantastic!”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at tonight’s Detroiters — warning: explicit cartoon content — and then hit the comments with your take on Season 2 so far.