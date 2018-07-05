TVLine Items: Criminal Minds Return Buzz, NOS4A2 Casting and More

The first mystery of Criminal Minds Season 14 may have been solved. Or… not.

Executive producer Harry Bring tweeted over the July 4th holiday that the crime drama will return on Wednesday, Sept. 26. CBS however has not announced any fall premiere dates, and sources suggest that Bring’s “confirmed” announcement may have been premature.

Bring has also tweeted to fans that Season 14 will run at least 15 episodes, but CBS has not officially confirmed anything (neither minimums nor totals) on that front.

* NBC’s broadcast of the Macy’s Fireworks on Wednesday night averaged 7.5 million total viewers, up 17 percent from 2017 to mark a six-year high. Over on CBS, Big Brother (3.9 mil/0.9) plunged 40 percent week-to-week, while a fresh episode of the terminal Code Black (4.95 mil/0.6) slipped to all-time lows.

* YouTube’s Sailor J (aka Jahkara Smith) is set to recur on AMC’s adaptation of Joe Hill’s NOS4A2 novel, playing Maggie, a purple-haired librarian whose Scrabble Bag serves as a portal to the universe, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Ricky Gervais’ Netflix comedy After Life has added the following actors to its cast, Deadline reports: Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), David Bradley (The Strain) and Ashley Jensen (Extras), among others.

* Netflix will stream the German-language period crime thriller Freud, in which a young Sigmund Freud, a policeman ​and a medium become involved in the hunt for a serial killer, Deadline reports.

