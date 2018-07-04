The Voice Season 15: NBC's Sing-Off Has to Lose the Block — and Here's Why

Between its swivel chairs, Steals and duet-or-die Battles, The Voice has always been as much about gimmickry as it has singing. So on paper, the Block, installed in Season 14, made sense as a fresh, fun novelty. But in practice, it didn’t work.

Yes, the new button, which allowed the coaches to choose a rival to block from being chosen by a certain contestant during the Blind Auditions, afforded Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and first-timer Kelly Clarkson additional chances to playfully spar. And yes, that’s inevitably a good time.

However, the downside of the Block is that it doesn’t just rile the coaches, it potentially prevents singers from choosing the coach with whom they really want to work — not to mention the coach with whom they think they stand the best chance of winning. Does anyone not think country boy Justin Kilgore would have fared better on Team Blake than Team Kelly? Or that Hannah Goebel, who tried out with Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You,” wasn’t disappointed when Alicia turned her chair for her, only to be blocked?

I’m all for nonsense and mischief, just not at the expense of the contestants. What do you think? Should The Voice ditch the Block for Season 15? Vote in the poll below, then hit the comments with your pro or con argument.