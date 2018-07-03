Sopranos Prequel: Key Player to Return

The upcoming Sopranos prequel film is keeping it in the family.

New Line Cinema has hired series veteran Alan Taylor to direct the prequel, titled The Many Saints of Newark, our sister site Variety is reporting. (But you’ll have to buy a ticket to see it: The film is slated for a theatrical release, not for HBO.) Taylor directed nine episodes of the HBO mob drama, including key Season 6 installments “Kennedy and Heidi” and “The Blue Comet.”

Newark was first announced back in March, with Sopranos creator David Chase penning the script along with fellow series scribe Lawrence Konner. It’s set in the 1960s against the backdrop of the infamous Newark riots, where vicious fighting between African-American and Italian residents caused multiple deaths and hundreds of injuries. Plot details are scarce, but the film is expected to feature younger versions of several Sopranos characters — possibly Tony Soprano’s parents Johnny Boy and Livia, and his Uncle Junior.

Taylor is a prolific TV director: Along with The Sopranos, he’s helmed episodes of Game of Thrones (including last season’s “Beyond the Wall”), Mad Men, Boardwalk Empire and Deadwood. For the big screen, Taylor has directed Thor: The Dark World and Terminator Genisys.