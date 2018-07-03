Lost Revival: Evangeline Lilly Weighs In on That Persistent 'Rumor'

If and when ABC ever pulls the trigger on a Lost revival, the project will have to make due without a key component: Kate Austen.

Evangeline Lilly, who played the series’ lead heroine during its entire six-year run, concedes to EW.com that “there’s a rumor every year” that the Alphabet net will give birth to a new iteration of the seminal sci-fi drama. But, for her part, she’d prefer to leave the original’s legacy in tact.

“The thing about reboots and remakes is that I don’t like them in general, period,” she tells the site. “I want people to leave Star Wars alone! I did love Rogue One, as an aside. But for the most part, I don’t usually love them. I feel like it’s just tainting something that’s precious. I’ve said I don’t want to do things in the past and I’ve done them — you know, never say never — but sitting where I am today, my assumption is no.”

Back in January, Alphabet president Channing Dungey told TVLine that there were no current plans to revive Lost. “We have not had any official discussions about that,” the exec maintained. “It’s something that’s on a list of, ‘Wouldn’t that be great if… ,’ but at this point it’s only at that place.”

Speculation about a new Lost series gathered steam over the summer when former co-showrunner Carlton Cuse announced that he was returning to ABC Studios under a new four-year deal that calls for him to develop new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming, either on his own or collaborating with other writers. Dungey, however, said at the time that she had not connected with Cuse about resurrecting Lost.

Cuse’s onetime partner on Lost, series co-creator and EP Damon Lindelof, told TVLine last July that he remains both “curious” and “excited” about the possibility of a new writer creating “their version of Lost” using “the mythology of the island,” adding, “It would be really exciting if there’s another incarnation of Lost, I just won’t have any association with it. Not because I’m too good for it. I just feel like, again, we worked so hard to end our story, that to come back and say, ‘Well, that wasn’t the realending,’ would be frustrating.”