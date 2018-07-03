Big Brother's JC Accused of Sexually Harassing Season 20 Houseguests

Big Brother‘s JC Mounduix, who is currently competing on Season 20, has sparked outrage on social media after he appeared to sexually harass multiple fellow houseguests on Monday night.

As seen on Big Brother‘s live feeds (24/7 footage of the BB house and its occupants, to which viewers can subscribe via CBS All Access throughout the summer), professional dancer Mounduix was spotted attempting to place an ice cream scoop over other contestants’ genitals.

Mounduix seemed to try placing the item under life coach Kaitlyn Herman’s blanket, and was heard telling professional football player Kaycee Clark to “open up” her private parts, to which she responded, “No.” He also harassed male contestant Tyler Crispen, whose genitals he touched in a later interaction.

Though the houseguests have yet to discuss or complain about Mounduix’s behavior on-camera, many Twitter users expressed horror at his actions, with some BB fans calling for Mounduix to be booted from the show.

TVLine has reached out to CBS for comment.

This is not the first time a contestant has made waves for inappropriate behavior. During Season 18, houseguest Frank Eudy received backlash for harassing women in the cast, particularly Da’Vonne Rogers, whom Eudy groped without her consent.