HBO Orders Spanish-Language Comedy Los Espookys to Series — See Photo

HBO is headed south of the border for its next project: The premium cabler has given a series order to the Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys, TVLine has learned.

Counting Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels and Fred Armisen among its executive producers, Los Espookys is set in a strange and dreamy version of present-day Mexico City, where a group of friends turn their love for horror into a peculiar business.

The half-hour project stars Mexican actor Bernardo Velasco as Renaldo, the noble, kind, serene and gore-obsessed leader of Los Espookys. Armisen will co-star as Tico, Renaldo’s reliable uncle who lives in Los Angeles and works as a prodigious valet driver.

Rounding out the cast are Mexican actress Cassandra Ciangherotti as Ursula, a calm, collected and horror-loving dental assistant who provides teeth for the group’s monsters; Ana Fabrega (At Home With Amy Sedaris) as Tati, Ursula’s sister and Los Espookys’ test dummy; and Julio Torres (Boy Band) as Andres, Renaldo’s dark and mysterious best friend who is also heir to a chocolate empire. Fabrega and Torres also will write and co-executive-produce the series.

