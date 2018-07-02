Ratings: Instinct Dips With Finale

CBS’ Instinct wrapped its freshman run on Sunday night with 4.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, ticking down on both counts to mark its smallest audience ever and its second-lowest demo number — despite enjoying a beefier lead-in in Big Brother.

Big Brother itself did 4.9 mil and a 1.2, leading Sunday in the demo though down two tenths from both last season’s Sunday opener and this past Thursday’s outing. In total audience, it only trailed a 60 Minutes rerun (6.9 mil).

Among the night’s only other fresh broadcast fare, NBC’s Shades of Blue (3.4 mil/0.5) grew 11 percent in audience while steady in the demo.

