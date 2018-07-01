Arrow Playlist: The Ultimate Soundtrack to the CW Series

The Green Arrow may not have raised his voice in song during the Arrowverse’s musical episode, but that doesn’t mean the show doesn’t have some playlist-worthy tunes. Get ready for an Arrow–themed TVLine Mixtape.

An essential for Arroverse fans, this compilation features some of the best tunes from the DC show that started it all. This playlist contains songs from all six seasons (so, um, spoiler alert!) and also includes artists and album names just in case you want to store them in your quiver personal playlist.

Some of tracks made us laugh. Others brought tears to our eyes. A few even made us want to suit up ourselves. But we also want to hear from you. Take a listen and hit the comments with your favorite Arrow tracks.

EPISODE | “Muse of Fire” (Season 1, Episode 7)

TITLE | “I Heard the Party”

ARTIST | Gem Club

ALBUM | Breakers (2011)

WHY IT ROCKED | As this ghostly and sorrowful track plays in the background, Oliver realizes that Helen, too, has a crusade that is not that different from him. It’s a nice moment as Oliver finally finds someone who understands what he is going through.

EPISODE | “Muse of Fire” (Season 1, Episode 7)

TITLE | “Through the Deep, Dark Wood”

ARTIST | The Veils

ALBUM | Time Stays, We Go (2013)

WHY IT ROCKED | After discovering each other’s secret identities and arguing about the philosophical undertones of their respective crusades, Oliver and Helen admit their feelings for each other as we get the first superhero kiss of the Arrowverse.

EPISODE | “Darkness on the Edge of Town” (Season 1 Episode 22)

TITLE | “Radioactive”

ARTIST | Imagine Dragons

ALBUM | Night Vision (2012)

WHY IT ROCKED | After going back and forth all season, Oliver and Laurel finally rekindle their romance from their high-school glory days. Meanwhile, ex-boyfriend Tommy watches from the window, defeated.

EPISODE | “Keep Your Enemies Closer” (Season 2, Episode 6)

TITLE | “Hard to Find”

ARTIST |The National

ALBUM |Trouble Will Find Me (2013)

WHY IT ROCKED | Near the end of an emotional episode for Arrow’s No. 2 leading man, John and his ex-wife Lyla confess their newly revived love for each other.

EPISODE | “Heir to the Demon” (Season 2, Episode 13)

TITLE | “Sec Walkin”

ARTIST | My Morning Jacket

ALBUM | Evil Urges (2008)

WHY IT ROCKED | In a flashback, the Lances gathers for a calm, family dinner. It is charming, quick break from all the drama and one of the few moments we get to see the entire family together.

EPISODE | “Heir to the Demon” (Season 2, Episode 13)

TITLE | “Silhouette” (feat. Ellie Goulding)

ARTIST | Active Child

ALBUM | Rapor— EP (2015)

WHY IT ROCKED | Both dealing with major family issues, Oliver and Sara find solace in each other as Sara commits to staying in Starling City with her family, telling Oliver “I’m home.”

EPISODE | “City of Blood” (Season 2, Episode 21)

TITLE | “Somewhere Else”

ARTIST | Indians

ALBUM | Somewhere Else (2013)

WHY IT ROCKED | Following Moira Queen’s tragic sacrifice to save her children, Starling City gathers to mourn her loss as this soft ballad plays in the background. Walter Steele, with whom Moira had her most complex relationship, is the first to lay a rose on her coffin as Thea looks on.

EPISODE | “Sara” (Season 3, Episode 2)

TITLE | “The Courage or the Fall”

ARTIST | Civil Twilight

ALBUM | The Courage of the Fall — Single (2014)

WHY IT ROCKED | This emotional episode comes to a close with Laurel mourning the death of her sister as she holds up her iconic Canary leather jacket. “Is that a savior outside my window, or is that a reflection of me?” the Civil Twilights ask. And, with tat, the story of the Black Canary begins.

EPISODE | “The Brave and the Bold” (Season 3, Episode 8)

TITLE | “Boomerang in A.R.G.U.S.”

ARTIST | Blake Neely

ALBUM | The Flash vs. Arrow (2014)

WHY IT ROCKED | Composer Blake Neely does a masterful job combining the themes of the two heroes into one epic track.

EPISODE | “Al Sah-Him” (Season 3, Episode 21)

TITLE | “Won’t Give Up”

ARTIST | Tiff Randol

ALBUM | Strangely Familiar (2011)

WHY IT ROCKED | Laurel and Nyssa take a break from crime fighting to enjoy some burgers and fries. “I am a normal person,” says Nyssa as she guardedly takes a bite out of her first French fry ever.

EPISODE | Arrow Season Five Trailer

TITLE | “How We Do It”

ARTIST | Royal Deluxe

ALBUM | Born for This — EP

WHY IT ROCKED | This is how you do it. Royal Deluxe combines elements of classic and modern rock for this track that fits perfectly into Arrow’s action packed season five trailer.

EPISODE | “Disbanded” (Season 5, Episode 18)

TITLE | “A Beautiful Morning”

ARTIST | The Rascals

ALBUM | Time Peace: The Rascals’ Greatest Hits

WHY IT ROCKED | As if Adrian Chase wasn’t creepy enough, watching him whistle along to this cheery and laid-back tune as he drives off into the shadows after killing two police officers is bound to give you chills.

EPISODE | “Irreconcilable Differences” (Season 6, Episode 9)

TITLE | “Your Eyes, Open”

ARTIST | Keren DeBerg

ALBUM | Mended (2016)

WHY IT ROCKED | A moment six years in the making, Oliver’s face lights up as Felicity enters the ballroom of their wedding reception.