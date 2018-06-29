RuPaul's Drag Race Finale: PETA Condemns Asia O'Hara's Butterfly Massacre as 'Sad Spectacle'

If you watched the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Thursday, you knew it was only a matter of time before PETA weighed in.

A quick recap for those who missed out: Season 10 finalist Asia O’Hara delivered one of the series’ most unforgettable lip sync performances — for all the wrong reasons — when the butterflies she released from her costume didn’t exactly take off as she hoped. In fact, as you can see in the gif below, they pretty much just fell to the ground and started twitching.

I don't even have words for what I just witnessed. #DragRace pic.twitter.com/dJc3mkAzdz — Andy Swift (@AndySwift) June 29, 2018

Lisa Lange, the senior vice president of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), weighed in with the organization’s official statement on Friday: “When performers use live animals as props, nobody wins. Asia O’Hara has apologized for this misguided stunt, and PETA hopes the sad spectacle will sway the show to adopt a policy that bans all live animals and stops lip syncs from being literally killer.”

Indeed, Asia did apologize for what happened — and in no small way. As you’ll see in the tweet below, she pledged to donate more than 100 volunteer hours to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals):

Your thoughts on Asia’s butterfly stunt gone wrong? Drop ’em in a comment below.