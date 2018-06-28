Drag Race Finale Video: Season 10's Top Queens Prepare for One Last Battle

RuPaul’s Drag Race is getting surprisingly butch in its final hours of Season 10.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s grand finale (VH1, 8/7c), in which judge Carson Kressley — a few octaves lower than we’re used to hearing him — spells out exactly how the four remaining queens will face off in a series of lip sync battles for the crown. Between the various flames and explosions, it has all the subtlety of a monster truck rally. And that’s just how we like it.

But which of the remaining contestants — Asia O’Hara, Aquaria, Eureka or Kameron Michaels — will become America’s Next Drag Superstar? According to a recent TVLine poll, our readers believe that Eureka will/should win, with Aquaria deservedly following in second. The verdict’s still out, however, as to where they want Asia and Kameron to land in the rankings.

Of course, surprises have been known to happen — remember when the returning queens ousted Shangela in the All Stars 3 finale, leading to Trixie Mattel’s unexpected victory? — so I wouldn’t count any of these four out just yet.

Hit PLAY on our exclusive sneak peek below, then drop a comment with your final decision: Who do you want to win Drag Race Season 10?