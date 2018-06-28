Jordan Peele's Weird City Comedic Sci-Fi Anthology Gets YouTube Series Order

YouTube is on its way to Weird City, having given a straight-to-series order to a comedic sci-fi anthology from Academy Award and Emmy winner Jordan Peele.

Co-created by Peele (Get Out, Key & Peele) and Emmy-nominated writer Charlie Sanders (Key & Peele), the six-episode anthology is set in the not-too-distant future metropolis of Weird. Each episode promises an exploration of issues that pertains to present day life, stories that could only be told now through the prism of sci-fi and comedy.

Emmy winner Adam Bernstein (Scrubs, 30 Rock) is set to direct the first two episodes and will serve as an executive producer alongside Peele, Sanders, showrunner Jose Molina (The Tick), Monkeypaw’s Win Rosenfeld, Sonar Entertainment’s Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni, Mosaic’s Sam Hansen and and Jimmy Miller, and Raskal Productions’ Keith Raskin and Linda Morel.

“We are thrilled to be in business with Jordan, Charlie and Jose, who have brilliantly created a highly entertaining satire that will be a timely send-up of modern society,” Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s Global Head of Original Content, said in a statement.

Said Peele: “Writer/creator Charlie Sanders and I collaborated on some Key & Peele sketches that took on everything from the ‘Black Republicans’ to ‘Continental Breakfasts’ to ‘Family Matters.’ Now, with YouTube we present a series of comedy-driven, twisted-ass science fiction stories that take place in a world close to ours but just a little bit off.”

Weird City is set to debut exclusively on YouTube Premium in 2019.