TVLine Items: Moonlighting Reunion at Roast, Disenchantment Video and More

Unexpected Moonlighting reunion alert: Cybill Shepherd will take part in The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, airing Sunday, July 29 at 10/9c.

Shepherd and Willis, of course, starred as love-hate private detectives Maddie and David in the aforementioned ABC dramedy, which ran for five seasons from 1985 to 1989.

Additional roasters include Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery, Dom Irrera, Edward Norton, Kevin Pollak and Jeff Ross.

* Netflix has released a teaser for its adult animated comedy fantasy series Disenchantment, from creator Matt Groening (The Simpsons) and premiering Friday, Aug. 17:

* The Young and the Restless has tapped Brooks Darnell (Shadowhunters) to assume the role of Olivia Winters’ son Dr. Nate Hastings, Jr., beginning Tuesday, July 3, EW.com reports.

* Ismael Cruz Córdova (Ray Donovan) has joined Season 3 of Epix’s Berlin Station as Rafael Torres, a former military warrior/scholar with a quick wit and the ability to speak several languages and pick pockets (presumably not simultaneously, but maybe!).

* The Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng’s scripted series International Student will debut exclusively on the Comedy Central app with seven episodes on Monday, Aug. 13. Chieng — who co-writes the show — stars as a Malaysian student who’s come to Australia to study law.

* Amazon has ordered three YA pilots: Panic, from writer Lauren Oliver, based on her book about a town where every year the graduating seniors risk their lives in an illegal, high-stakes game to win money; the survival/dystopian slumber party drama The Wilds, from Sarah Streicher (Daredevil); and the campus-set drama College, from creator Marja-Lewis Ryan (6 Balloons) and producer Jill Soloway (Transparent).

* BritBox has announced a Thursday, July 26 premiere date for its first original series, The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco. Additionally, the service in August will debut Bliss, starring Stephen Mangan (Episodes), Heather Graham and Jo Hartley, while September will feature the U.S.-exclusive debut of Hold the Sunset, John Cleese’s first new TV series in decades.

* YouTube Premium has unveiled a trailer for its dating comedy series Sideswiped (debuting Wednesday, July 25). Keep an eye out for guest stars Jason Sudeikis, Rick Springfield, Peter Gallagher, Tyler Posey​, ​Thomas Lennon, Bryan Greenberg, Charles Michael Davis and more.

