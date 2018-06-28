Ratings: Big Brother Leads Demo, Code Black Has Night's Biggest Audience

CBS’ Big Brother opened Season 20 on Wednesday night with 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, down 10 and 12 percent year over year to mark new premiere lows — yet still topping the night in the demo.

Leading out of that, the terminal Code Black (5.7 mil/0.8) rose a tenth in the demo while commanding Wednesday’s largest audience. Huh.

Elsewhere….

FOX | MasterChef (3.7 mil/1.0) was steady, while 24 Hours to Hell and Back (3.5 mil/1.1) celebrated its renewal by ticking up a tenth in the demo.

NBC | Reverie (1.8 mil/0.3) is currently down a tenth, marking a new low, but is close to rounding up in finals.

