Young and the Restless' Eileen Davidson Confirms Exit — Why Is She Leaving?

Eileen Davidson is bidding Genoa City adieu, again.
The Daytime-TV vet confirmed on Wednesday that she is exiting the role of The Young and the Restless‘ Ashley this fall, bringing to a close her latest, five-year run on the CBS serial. Daytime Confidential first reported on her plans.
Davidson, who in recent years has at times appeared on both Y&R and rival soap Days of Our Lives, as well as been one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, indicated a desire to break from the demands of daytime, saying, “Time for a little more control over my day-to-day!”
The actress is a four-time Daytime Emmy nominee and two-time winner across her runs on Y&R and Days (where she played Kristen, Susan et al), having most recently grabbed gold this May. Her daytime-TV credits also include The Bold and the Beautiful (as Ashley) and Santa Barbara (where she succeeded Robin Wright and Carrington Garland as Kelly Capwell).