Young and the Restless' Eileen Davidson Confirms Exit — Why Is She Leaving?

Eileen Davidson is bidding Genoa City adieu, again.

The Daytime-TV vet confirmed on Wednesday that she is exiting the role of The Young and the Restless‘ Ashley this fall, bringing to a close her latest, five-year run on the CBS serial. Daytime Confidential first reported on her plans.

Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September. I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!! Time for a little more control over my day to day! ❤️❤️💋 — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) June 27, 2018

Davidson, who in recent years has at times appeared on both Y&R and rival soap Days of Our Lives, as well as been one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, indicated a desire to break from the demands of daytime, saying, “Time for a little more control over my day-to-day!”

The actress is a four-time Daytime Emmy nominee and two-time winner across her runs on Y&R and Days (where she played Kristen, Susan et al), having most recently grabbed gold this May. Her daytime-TV credits also include The Bold and the Beautiful (as Ashley) and Santa Barbara (where she succeeded Robin Wright and Carrington Garland as Kelly Capwell).