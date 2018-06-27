TVLine Items: The Annables' Christmas Movie, a S.W.A.T. Promotion and More

File this under “Adorable”: Real-life husband and wife Dave and Odette Annable will star together in the Freeform holiday movie No Sleep ‘Til Christmas, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the flick — airing as part of the network’s annual “25 Days of Christmas” promotion — Odette’s Lizzie is an event planner preparing for her wedding, who lies awake nightly while her fiancé rests peacefully. When a sleep-deprived incident causes her to run into Billy (Dave), a bartender who is just as sleepless and frustrated as she is, they discover that they can only fall asleep while next to each other.

Brothers & Sisters vet Dave most recently appeared in the series premiere of Yellowstone, while his other TV credits include Heartbeat, Red Band Society and 666 Park Avenue. Odette — who just wrapped a season-long arc on Supergirl — previously starred on Pure Genius, The Astronaut Wives Club, Banshee and House.

* Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) will recur during Season 2 of WGN America’s Mennonite crime drama Pure as a lapsed worshiper who has been helping her lawyer-boyfriend funnel a fortune in cartel cash. The series’ first season debuts in early 2019.

* Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) will star in Netflix’s superhero family drama Raising Dion as a single mother who discovers her young son (Ja’Siah Young) has constantly changing abilities.

* Fox has renewed the restaurant rescue series Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back for Season 2.

* S.W.A.T. has promoted Patrick St. Esprit, who plays Commander Hicks, to series regular for Season 2, Deadline reports.

* BoJack Horseman will return for Season 5 on Friday, Sept. 14 on Netflix:

wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me https://t.co/YlMPphjRdq — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

* Christina Milian (Grandfathered) has joined Season 2 of the Sony Crackle drama The Oath as a series regular, playing a second-generation Raven who is Kraley’s partner. Additionally, Kevin Connolly (Entourage) will guest-star as the former radio car partner to Karen Beach (Katrina Law) who now works in Internal Affairs, while Zulay Henao (If Loving You Is Wrong) and singer Leona Lewis will recur during the sophomore season.

* Watch a teaser trailer for Animals Season 3, premiering Friday, Aug. 3 at 11:30/10:30c on HBO:

