Lucifer Season 4: Will That Naughty Devil Be Even More So on Netflix?

Lucifer intends to make the most of its new, freer Netflix home — no ifs, ands or obstructed butts.

If you have sampled Netflix series such as Orange Is the New Black, Altered Carbon or Marvel’s Luke Cage, to cite but a few examples, you know that the streaming giant is able to get away with more than a broadcast network when it comes to nudity, language and other not-ready-for-primetime themes. That kind of freedom would have come in handy during Lucifer‘s first season on Fox, specifically during an iconic encounter between the titular devil and romantic interest Chloe Decker.

When Chloe arrived at the LUX penthouse to confront her partner in crimesolving about his flirtatious nature, “Lucifer came out naked,” co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich reminds. And ideally, “We didn’t want to see anything crazy, but we wanted to see the ‘back’ of him,” she reports with a chuckle. “After all, everybody has a butt.”

In fact, series lead Tom Ellis “has a spectacular one,” notes co-showrunner Joe Henderson. Modrovich concurs, “He’s got a wonderful, wonderful booty, so why not show it? But we couldn’t,” due to red flags from the network’s Standards & Practices.

In fact, as nekked Lucifer stood before the detective, “We also had to get reflections out of the piano… we had to do all kinds of things that seemed excessive to me,” Modrovich recalls. But when Season 4 lands on Netflix (a timetable is still very much TBD), “Things like that we might be able to get away with while not feeling like I can’t watch it with my ‘tween daughter.”

In addition to possibly laying eyes on a demonic derriere, Henderson ventures, “Our blood can be a little more real, our horror can be a little more horror-y” on Netflix. “It will all stay within the language of the show, but we’re definitely going to embrace the little things like that that I think make a big difference.”