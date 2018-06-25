Comic-Con 2018: Riverdale, Arrow, The Flash, Supernatural Among the Series Making Up WBTV's Slate

On Monday, Warner Bros. TV announced its Comic-Con 2018 slate — and some especially big news for Riverdale: When the cast and producers return for their third consecutive Con, their panel will be held in massive Hall H. (File under: You know you’ve made it when… )

Among the other series heading back to the pop-culture-palooza are Arrow, Black Lightning, Supernatural and The Big Bang Theory (though the CBS comedy isn’t sending its actors this year, just its writers and EPs). New to Comic-Con are the Originals spinoff Legacies and J.J. Abrams’ and Stephen King’s Castle Rock.

Check out WBTV’s full lineup below:*

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

The studio’s annual Preview Night will feature screenings of the pilot for NBC’s plane-crash mystery Manifest (starring Once Upon a Time alum Josh Dallas), the following week’s episode of The 100, and new episodes of Freedom Fighters: The Ray (which will stream on CW Seed later that day). (6-10 pm, Ballroom 20)

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe digital streaming) | Producers and voice cast give a sneak peek at the animated series about the DC Universe’s teenage superheroes. (10 am, Room 6DE)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS) | The hitcom’s writers and producers retrace Sheldon and Amy’s steps down the aisle. (10:15 am, Ballroom 20)

DC Super Hero Girls (Cartoon Network) | DC Group Editor Marie Javins and producer Lauren Faust preview the upcoming action-comedy. (12:30 pm, Room 6DE)

Castle Rock (Hulu) | Following a screening of J.J. Abrams’ and Stephen King’s horror drama, the series’ creators/EPs Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason (Manhattan) discuss “the most disturbing town in America” with cast members including Sissy Spacek, Suburgatory grad Jane Levy and Pennywise himself, Bill Skarsgard. (12:45 pm, Ballroom 20)

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Unikitty! (Cartoon Network) | New episode premiere, plus a sit-down with producers and voice cast. (10 am, Room 6DE)

Black Lightning (The CW) | Producer Salim Akil and cast members Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton and James Remar preview Season 2. (11 am, Ballroom 20)

Krypton (Syfy) | The stars and producers of the Syfy drama preview Season 2. (12 pm, Indigo Ballroom)

Manifest (NBC) | Pilot screening and Q&A with EP Jeff Rake (The Mysteries of Laura) and stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh (Valor). (1 pm, Indigo Ballroom)

Legacies (The CW) | EP Julie Plec previews the upcoming spinoff of The Originals with series stars Danielle Rose Russell and Matthew Davis. (2 pm, Indigo Ballroom)

Supergirl (The CW) | Cast members Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Mehcad Brooks, David Harewood, Katie McGrath and Jesse Rath, and EPs Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Sarah Schechter talk Season 4. (3:30 pm, Ballroom 20)

Arrow (The CW) | Exec producer Beth Schwartz joins stars Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzales and Colton Haynes to tease Season 7. (4:15 pm, Ballroom 20)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) | Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Jes Macallan, Courtney Ford, showrunner Phil Klemmer and producer Keto Shimizu preview the chaos to come. (5 pm, Ballroom 20)

The Flash (The CW) | Season 5 spoilers courtesy of Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanaugh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Danielle Nicolet and EP Todd Helbing. (5:45 pm, Ballroom 20)

SUNDAY, JULY 22

Supernatural (The CW) | Ahead of Season 14 — and the series’ 300th episode — Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert and EPs Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner revisit the Season 13 finale and unspool an exclusive video of highlights from the show’s long run. (10:30 am, Hall H)

Riverdale (The CW) | KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry and Vanessa Morgan join producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater to tease Season 3 and the #freearchie movement. (11:45 am, Hall H)

* Talent lineups are subject to change.