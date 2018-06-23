Set Your DVR: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of June 24

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “IGTV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

Here, you’ll find eight season premieres (including Big Brother, Preacher and Salvation), four finales (including Westworld and The Expanse) and a slew of programs to fill your nostalgic heart (including Raven’s Home and the Double Dare revival).

Sunday, June 24

8 pm BET Awards (BET)

9 pm Westworld Season 2 finale (HBO; 90 minutes)

9 pm Endeavour Season 5 premiere (PBS)

10 pm Preacher Season 3 premiere (AMC)

Monday, June 25

9:30 am Raven’s Home Season 2 premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm Double Dare revival premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 5 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Salvation Season 2 premiere (CBS)

Wednesday, June 27

8 pm Big Brother Season 20 premiere (CBS)

9 pm The Expanse Season 3 finale (Syfy, two episodes; moving to Amazon for Season 4)

10 pm The Split Season 1 finale (SundanceTV)

Thursday, June 28

9 pm Big Brother time slot premiere (CBS)

Friday, June 29

12 am GLOW Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

8 pm Masters of Illusion Season 8 premiere (The CW)

Saturday, June 30

8 pm Ransom Season 2 finale (CBS; two episodes)

8 pm Taken series finale (NBC; officially cancelled)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?