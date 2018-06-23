Catfish Resumes Production With Host Nev Schulman After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Found 'Not Credible'

MTV has resumed production on the reality series Catfish, after a third-party investigation concluded that allegations of sexual misconduct brought against host and executive producer Nev Schulman were “not credible.”

The network on Saturday released a statement to our sister site Deadline, which reads as follows:

Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator. The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit. Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment.

Schulman, meanwhile, responded to a series of tweets on Friday night thanking fans for their support:

Appreciate the support from you and so many others. Excited to get back to work! https://t.co/i8ZTJBI4yF — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) June 22, 2018

Can’t express how much your support means to me. 🤗 https://t.co/EUt3Zz5xio — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) June 23, 2018

To recap: Production on Catfish was first suspended back in May, when allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled by Ayissha Morgan, a young woman who appeared in a Season 4 episode. In a YouTube video, she described an incident involving “the main guy on the show,” claiming he repeatedly questioned her sexuality and pushed her to sleep with him.

At the time of the allegations, Schulman released a statement of his own, which in part read, “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth.”