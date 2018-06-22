Timeless Cast and Crew React to Cancellation: 'This News Sucks'

Moments after it was announced on Friday that Timeless would not be returning for a third season, the cast of NBC’s little-show-that-could took to Twitter to thank fans for their support — and to discuss (fingers crossed!) a potential wrap-up movie.

Matt Lanter (aka Wyatt Logan) was among the first to reach out, tweeting, “I love you #Clockblockers. You’ve fought so hard and deserve so much more.”

Co-star Abigail Spencer (aka Lucy Preston) added, “It’s true. Thank you for all your support #Timeless fans! It’s been an absolute joy playing your Lucy. I sincerely hope we get to do the Timeless movie to wrap up the story and get one more go to wrap up the series in a powerful & elegant way! More soon!”

Other reactions, like that of Sakina Jaffrey (aka Denise Christopher), were a little more blunt — and came equipped with visual aids:

Oh boy. This news sucks. Not what we expected and NOT what our fans deserved. BIG GULP!

This mama bear wants to thank our #Timeless fans for all their love and support and for creating the vibrant, compassion community we are all now a part of.

❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/3tlzmX0EBq — Sakina Jaffrey (@sakinajaffrey) June 22, 2018

One of the series’ creators, Eric Kripke, tweeted, “Gutted by this, guys, I know you are too. Behind the scenes, Sony has been trying hard to set it up elsewhere, but no luck so far. I think this 2 hour movie is our best shot. We’re ready to make it if @nbc really wants it. Let ’em know how you feel.” He added:

One last thing: whether there's a show or not, we're all family now. We're all #clockblockers, baby. https://t.co/W3KKfrnFkj — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 22, 2018

Co-creator Shawn Ryan tweeted that this is a “sad day for the writers, actors, crew and especially the viewers of Timeless,” adding:

2. We’re proud of the impact @NBCTImeless had on so many people – the students who embraced history as a result of our show, the people who were inspired by our stories of inclusion and acceptance. We saw your tweets and were inspired by you. — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) June 22, 2018

3. If NBC is sincere in wanting a 2 hour movie to give much needed closure to our amazing @NBCTimeless fans, we are ready to make it. We don't want the journeys of Lucy, Wyatt, Rufus and the others to end yet. #ClockBlockers — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) June 22, 2018

The show’s writers also offered their condolences via their official account, tweeting, “We’re so sorry the news isn’t better. We have fought so hard for the past weeks and will continue to fight to be able to tell more of this story. Thank you so much for your amazing fandom. It has meant so much to us.”

Your thoughts on Timeless‘ untimely end? Are you crossing all your fingers and toes that plans for a wrap-up movie come to fruition? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.