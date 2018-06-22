AMC Renews The Terror for Season 2, Set in WWII Japanese Internment Camp

The Terror will hit close to home next season: AMC has renewed the horror anthology for a second season, TVLine has learned, with Season 2 partially set in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II.

The season will revolve around “an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific,” according to the official release. (The news comes, of course, as reports of immigrant children being held in detention centers are currently dominating the headlines.) Series co-creator Alexander Woo will serve as showrunner, with co-creator Max Borenstein serving as executive producer. Season 2, which will consist of 10 episodes, is slated to debut in 2019.

“I’m deeply honored to be telling a story set in this extraordinary period,” Woo said in a statement. “We hope to convey the abject terror of the historical experience in a way that feels modern and relevant to the present moment. And the prospect of doing so with a majority Asian and Asian-American cast is both thrilling and humbling.”

The Terror debuted in March on AMC to stellar reviews, with Season 1 centering on British Royal Navy ships encountering a malevolent supernatural creature on their way to discover the Northwest Passage in the 1840s. Season 1 wrapped up its ten-episode run last month.